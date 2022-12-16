District 56 Sen.-Elect Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, said she participated in the Reproductive Freedom: Maternal Health, Abortion, Contraception meeting on Dec. 7 at the White House to discuss the upcoming work to protect and expand reproductive freedom in Minnesota when the Legislature returns to the Capitol in January with a new Senate DFL majority.

Maye Quade was asked by the White House to be one of eight state legislators from eight states to attend the meeting to discuss reproductive freedom. Additional meetings with state legislators throughout the day covered issues including climate change and voting rights, according to a news release.

