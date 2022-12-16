District 56 Sen.-Elect Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, said she participated in the Reproductive Freedom: Maternal Health, Abortion, Contraception meeting on Dec. 7 at the White House to discuss the upcoming work to protect and expand reproductive freedom in Minnesota when the Legislature returns to the Capitol in January with a new Senate DFL majority.
Maye Quade was asked by the White House to be one of eight state legislators from eight states to attend the meeting to discuss reproductive freedom. Additional meetings with state legislators throughout the day covered issues including climate change and voting rights, according to a news release.
Maye Quade said her top priorities on reproductive freedom for the coming Minnesota legislative session include removing abortion restrictions currently in Minnesota law; protecting patients and providers from prosecution as other states try to reach beyond their own borders and impose restrictions on those who live in states like Minnesota; and ensuring equitable and affordable access to all reproductive health care, including contraception, prenatal care and abortion care.
“Minnesota is ready to meet this moment and be a national leader in reproductive rights, health and justice.,” Maye Quade said in a statement. “By advancing our robust reproductive justice agenda, Minnesota will be a beacon of compassion, care, and personal freedom to those in our state and across the country.”
At the meeting, Maye Quade highlighted the work of the Reproductive Freedom Caucus and UnRestrict Minnesota to craft a robust agenda to advance reproductive rights, health and justice in Minnesota, she said.
