To the editor:
Currently the death toll in the United States to COVID-19 is over 100,000. Even if the virus only “targeted one specific part of the population” as letter writer Gary Shade incorrectly alleges, that is a lot of people. The fact is that people in all age groups have died. There is no vaccine for the disease, and everyone is susceptible to catching it and spreading it to others. The fact that it can take up to two weeks for a person to show symptoms of this highly contagious disease makes it all the more dangerous.
Caring about the well-being of others ought to matter more than “getting a hair cut” or eating in a restaurant. Wearing a face mask in public is not “wimping out” and it is a gross exaggeation and distortion to equate not wearing one with the Founding Fathers who bravely “risked everything for freedom and liberty.” Those who hate the idea of wearing a mask will really hate a ventilator.
It takes self-discipline and, yes, even bravery to fight this pandemic. It takes the compassionate willingness to sacrifice for the greater good of all Americans.
Catherine Silver
Lakeville
