To the editor:
“I just mailed you the face shield. Let me know if you need more.” This is the reply I received when I mentioned to Seema Maddali in passing that my husband who was on call when COVID-19 cases in Colorado were at its peak, did not have PPE. If there is one thing this pandemic has made clear, it is to separate the heroes from the charlatans.
Seema Maddali, who is running for the Dakota County Board in District 3, is a hero. I have known her for 10 years, and she is one of the very few people who have consistently stepped up in time of need. When the VA in Minneapolis needed PPE and other disinfectants, Seema drove all night to friends’ homes to pick up any PPE and disinfectants they could spare. That is Seema. It was not her job to procure these items, but she did it because her patients and her staff needed help.
During this crisis, we have seen our leaders – those elected to keep us safe and informed, falter and look helpless. It is time to give space and voice to someone who knows the people of the district. To intimately know their problems and then have the courage and agency to find solutions. It’s time to amplify those that see their constituents as people worthy of empathy and respect.
It is time to go back to our roots. It is time to empower candidates who will ensure liberty and justice for all. It is a tall order, but extraordinary times demand extraordinary people to lead. Its like they say, “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” Seema Maddali is an embodiment of that, and she will be a great asset to her district.
Sara Hayat
Lakewood, Colorado
