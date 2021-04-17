SEEK Careers/Staffing, which has locations in Eagan, Edina, Hopkins and several throughout Wisconsin, held its 50th anniversary in February.
Headquartered in Grafton, Wisconsin, the company has 20 branch offices, 16 in Wisconsin and four in the Twin Cities. SEEK specializes in the placement of employees in light industrial, skilled manufacturing and office sectors.
During its 50-year run, SEEK, like many other businesses, has had to shift its business model and pivot operations to adapt to the ways of the times, it said in a press release.
Having gone through periods of economic recessions, high unemployment, low unemployment and everything in between, SEEK has adapted. This past year has been no exception.
Being in the “people” business, the company knows that millions have suffered directly from COVID-19 and that countless have lost their lives or had a loved one who died.
“I am an eternal optimist and like to look at the bright side of things,” founder and CEO Carol Schneider recently said. “This company didn’t get to where it is today easily. There were many struggles and times of difficulty along the way; but I always said, ‘We can never give up. If we believe it, we can achieve it.’ I truly believe that.”
“The pandemic has really thrown a wrench into things for all of us and made it difficult to really plan ahead like we normally do, because there are so many unknowns in the mix; but we’ve modified many of our processes and are using more technology than ever to help us become more efficient at running our business,” she said. “For health and safety reasons, our offices have been closed to the public since March 2020, but we’re still growing our business, which is something I never thought would have been possible before. We are living in unprecedented times, but I believe brighter days are ahead in 2021.”
To learn more about SEEK’s history, visit the website SEEKCAREERS.COM and click on the 50th Anniversary tab.
