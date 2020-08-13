To the editor:
I’m saddening to learn of the spray paint vandalism of the Eagan Rotary bandshell and the police officer, firefighter and solider statues at the Eagan Community Center, which happened on Tuesday evening, Aug. 4. However, after walking past them before lunch today, I was happy to see how quickly the City of Eagan has already completely cleaned up the defacing paint. We all need to be observant and vigilant to help our Eagan Police with crime prevention. If you “see something, say something.” Destruction, violence and hatred lead to fear and disintegrate our community. Everyone needs to speak up for what is right.
Leif Hagen
Eagan Rotary president 2020-2021
