SafeCam is 100% voluntary to aid in solving crime
Rosemount residents with surveillance cameras at their home or business can register them in a voluntary Rosemount Police Department SafeCam database to help keep neighborhoods safe.
Security cameras can be a great tool when solving crimes, but police are not always aware of who has this potentially vital information to help in an investigation.
Interested property owners can learn more and register at rosemountmn.gov/safecam.
“This summer, we had several vehicles stolen and others tampered with across Rosemount,” Chief Mike Dahlstrom said. “With SafeCam in place, investigators could use the database to request video in the area of the crime and possibly find leads to identify suspects. Often, it is a neighbor’s video that is the most helpful.”
SafeCam is voluntary and does not provide the department with access to security cameras. The database will create a map of security cameras so the department can contact a person if there is an incident that occurs in the vicinity of a camera. Police personnel, if necessary, may request a copy of any video captured by a camera that could assist in an investigation. Opting in to SafeCam does not give Rosemount Police access to video footage until permission is granted by the home or business owner at the time of the incident.
Any type of video surveillance camera is important; video doorbells, wireless video camera systems, and home security cameras are some of the common types. When registering for SafeCam, residents will be asked to provide the address and basic characteristics of the camera, not the brand or serial number.
The SafeCam map is confidential to law enforcement and will not be disseminated. Personal information will remain confidential and will not be distributed except as required by law or court order. Any video recording provided to the RPD pursuant to the Camera Mapping Program shall be subject to the Minnesota Data Practices Act. Participants may opt out of the program at any time by calling the Police Department at 651-423-4491.
For questions regarding SafeCam, contact Det. Kendra Wubben at 651-322-3145. Information about the Police Department can be found at rosemountmn.gov/police.
