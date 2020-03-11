av cheerleaders web.jpg
Photo submitted

The Apple Valley High School cheerleading team finished in second place in the Class AA division for Non-tumbling 1 with 75.025 points during a Feb. 1 competition at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

Assistant Coach Lauren Woods said seven teams competed in the division, with four advancing to finals. This was the team’s final competition of the 2019-20 season. There were 12 girls on the team: Kayla McNaughton (captain), Marissa Keegan (captain), Ticaelah Bridges, Samaria Carter, Kileyah Harris, Mara Johnson, Kim Lual, Amira Oliver, Erin Rutherford, Violet White, Anya Williams and Giselle Sarai. The upcoming season will begin in April.

Tags

Load comments