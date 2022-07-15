A second man has been charged in Dakota County District Court in connection to a shooting incident that killed 49-year-old Michelle McGill in Apple Valley on July 10.
Willie John Selmon II, 39, Apple Valley, has been charged with second-degree assault and second-degree dangerous weapon violation after he and McGill’s son, Billy Joe Pryor Jr., 25, Apple Valley, exchanged gunfire in McGill’s driveway while McGill was sitting in a vehicle there at about 6:30 p.m.
According to a release from the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, Pryor started shooting at Selmon, McGill’s ex-boyfriend, who was sitting in a second vehicle in the driveway on the 900 block of Oriole Drive. Selmon then exited the vehicle and ran toward the opposite side of McGill’s vehicle as Pryor and Selmon exchanged gunfire.
When police officers arrived, they observed the deceased McGill lying next to a vehicle in the driveway and Pryor was found outside the residence.
Selmon fled the scene and went to the hospital to seek medical attention for gunshot wounds to his head. Selmon was transported to another hospital where officers took a statement from him.
Selmon stated he was at McGill’s residence to obtain some of his personal property and after returning to his vehicle Pryor told Selmon he had a gun.
Selmon said Pryor then fired shots and hit Selmon in the face.
Selmon said he exited his vehicle and ran to the front of McGill’s vehicle believing Pryor would stop shooting if his mother was between them.
An autopsy was performed and it was determined McGill suffered 10 gunshot wounds.
Bullet holes were found in the home located to the south of the driveway consistent with the direction Pryor was running and Selmon was shooting. There were people in the home as the shooting took place, according to the release.
The charges against Selmon are for use of a dangerous weapon with substantial bodily harm and reckless discharge of firearm.
Pryor suffered two gunshot wounds that were determined to be non-life threatening. Selmon does not have a permit to carry a pistol.
Selmon had his first court appearance on the charges Friday. Bail was set in the amount of $500,000 without conditions ($300,000 with conditions). His next court appearance is set for Aug. 24 in Hastings.
Pryor had his first court appearance on the charges on Tuesday. Bail in the amount of $500,000 ($300,000 with conditions) was set. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 27 in Hastings.
Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said this is an ongoing case and additional charges will be filed related to the murder of McGill once the investigation is completed.
Keena thanked the Apple Valley Police Department for its work, which led to the quick apprehension of the suspect, as well the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
