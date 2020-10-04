For the second year, the Farmington Police Department is collaborating with the American Cancer Society to raise money and awareness of breast cancer through the organization’s Pink Patch Project.

“In 2019, we along with three other Dakota County agencies donated over $10,000 to the American Cancer Society,” said Farmington Police Sgt. Chris Lutz. “We look forward to another successful event in 2020.”

This year’s pink patch is a re-creation of the Farmington Police Department’s patch worn by officers from 1964 to 1971. There are still some 2019 patches available. Due to COVID-19, all transactions will be contactless and the patches will be mailed. Patches are $10 each and postage is $1 for one to two patches, $1.20 for three to six patches, and $1.40 for seven patches. If the order will be more than seven patches, contact

fpdpinkpatchproject@gmail.com for an exact postage cost.

There will be forms and a drop box in the police department lobby at 19500 Municipal Drive.

Fill out the form indicating how many patches to be purchased and where the patches should be mailed. Place a form and payment into the dropbox. Checks should be made out to the Farmington Police Pink Patch Project. There are also two options available for electronic payment:

• PayPal – Use the ‘Send to a Friend’ option and find the department under the email: fpdpinkpatchproject@gmail.com

• Venmo – Find the department under the username: fpdpinkpatchproject

When using the electronic payment options, include in the payment message:

• The number of patches being purchased

• The exact amount of the patches plus shipping

• The address the patches should be sent to

For more information about the Pink Patch Project, contact Lutz at fpdpinkpatchproject@gmail.com.

