For the second year, the Farmington Police Department is collaborating with the American Cancer Society to raise money and awareness of breast cancer through the organization’s Pink Patch Project.
“In 2019, we along with three other Dakota County agencies donated over $10,000 to the American Cancer Society,” said Farmington Police Sgt. Chris Lutz. “We look forward to another successful event in 2020.”
This year’s pink patch is a re-creation of the Farmington Police Department’s patch worn by officers from 1964 to 1971. There are still some 2019 patches available. Due to COVID-19, all transactions will be contactless and the patches will be mailed. Patches are $10 each and postage is $1 for one to two patches, $1.20 for three to six patches, and $1.40 for seven patches. If the order will be more than seven patches, contact
fpdpinkpatchproject@gmail.com for an exact postage cost.
There will be forms and a drop box in the police department lobby at 19500 Municipal Drive.
Fill out the form indicating how many patches to be purchased and where the patches should be mailed. Place a form and payment into the dropbox. Checks should be made out to the Farmington Police Pink Patch Project. There are also two options available for electronic payment:
• PayPal – Use the ‘Send to a Friend’ option and find the department under the email: fpdpinkpatchproject@gmail.com
• Venmo – Find the department under the username: fpdpinkpatchproject
When using the electronic payment options, include in the payment message:
• The number of patches being purchased
• The exact amount of the patches plus shipping
• The address the patches should be sent to
For more information about the Pink Patch Project, contact Lutz at fpdpinkpatchproject@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.