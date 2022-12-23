eg missing man borca

Bryce Borca 

 Photo from Eagan Police Department

The search for a 23-year-old Eagan man who went missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 continues, according to a Facebook post by the Eagan Police Department on Thursday. 

Eagan police said it has been conducting an active investigation into the disappearance of Bryce Borca since he was reported missing Oct. 31. 

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

