The search for a 23-year-old Eagan man who went missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 continues, according to a Facebook post by the Eagan Police Department on Thursday.
Eagan police said it has been conducting an active investigation into the disappearance of Bryce Borca since he was reported missing Oct. 31.
The investigation has included an extensive search of over 1,000 acres in coordination with state and federal officials.” Eagan police said. “Additional specialized support has been added through private entities to assist in locating Bryce. The investigation remains open and active, as Bryce has still not been located.”
Borca was last seen about 2 a.m. Oct. 30 when he was dropped off by a Lyft driver in the 3200 block of Hill Ridge Drive just east of Highway 13 between Lone Oak and Yankee Doodle roads in Eagan, according to an Eagan police search warrant cited by Bring Me the News.
At the time, Borca said he was going to walk home, which was about 40 minutes away by foot to the east in the 3400 block of Promenade Avenue near Yankee Doodle Road.
Eagan police said that Borca was “extremely intoxicated” and last spoke to his friends via Facetime around 2:30 a.m. He said he did not know where he was and appeared to be in a wooded area when his phone died. After that, his friends began to search for him on foot and reported him missing at around 10:50 a.m. Oct. 31, according to police cited by Bring Me the News. Temperatures in the Twin Cities around that time were in the upper 40s at night and low 60s during the day.
Police have searched the area, which includes the wooded slope just west of Highway 13 along the Minnesota River.
“We would like to thank the countless people who have come forward to assist us in our effort to bring Bryce home. We ask for your continued support in providing any information that could assist in locating Bryce,” Eagan police said.
The department said it is working closely with the Borca family.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time,” Eagan police said.
In the Facebook post, Eagan police included a statement from the Borca family:
“Our family wants to express immense gratitude for the continued community support for Bryce and our entire family, including the Eagan Police Department, county special operations, friends, and countless volunteers.
“We miss Bryce every minute of every day. He is an incredibly kind and thoughtful young man who has touched so many with his selflessness and loyalty. This has been extraordinarily challenging for our family, and we appreciate the love and prayers so many have provided us through these unspeakable times.
“We continue to ask for your support in our continued effort to locate Bryce. Thank you.”
