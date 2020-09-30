all sea otter web.jpg
Photo courtesy Minnesota Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo celebrated Sea Otter Awareness Week Sept. 21 until Sept. 26. Community members were encouraged to visit the zoo’s three sea otters, Rocky, Jasper and Capers. They were orphaned in the wild in Alaska. Capers came to the zoo in 2006 and Jasper and Rocky arrived in 2007. “They eat close to 25 percent of their body weight each day in shrimp, clams, squid, and other sustainable seafood. With each otter weighing close to 70 pounds, that’s up to 17 pounds of food each day for each otter,” the zoo said.

