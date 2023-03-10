av suessical 3 web.jpg
Scott Highlands Middle School students Miri Douma, Leonna Breun, Eliana Torres Diaz, Ava Veldman and Natalie Erdmann rehearse for the school’s production of “Seussical Jr.” on Feb. 16.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

Scott Highlands Middle School’s production of “Seussical Jr.” opens March 16.

“Co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle, Seussical JR. combines Dr. Seuss tales (…and tails) using the plinker-plunker of many musical styles – ranging from Latin to pop, swing to gospel, and R&B to funk – as colorful as the classic books,” according to a news release.

av suessical 2 web.jpg
Scott Highlands Middle School student Kenley Dahlke helps paint props and scenery for the school’s production of “Seussical Jr.” on Feb. 16.
av suessical 1 web.jpg
Scott Highlands Middle School students Miri Douma, Leonna Breun, Eliana Torres Diaz and Ava Veldman rehearse for the school’s production of “Seussical Jr.” on Feb. 16.

