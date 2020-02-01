Scott Highlands Middle School is one of 11 Minnesota middle schools set to compete in the Minnesota Regional Middle School Science Bowl at the University St. Thomas on Feb. 8.

Students compete head-to-head in five-person teams to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math. The tournament runs in a fast-paced, Q&A format where students race to ring in with their answers first. Each team plays multiple games in a round robin tournament, competing to advance to a double-elimination championship.

As a regional competition of the U.S. Department of Energy, the winning team will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the DOE’s National Science Bowl. Last year, Minnesota’s regional champions at the high school level from Wayzata High School won the National Science Bowl.

Science Bowl competitions offer students who excel in math and science a chance to go beyond classroom learning and strengthen their teamwork. About 100 middle school students from across Minnesota are scheduled to compete in the regional competition.

