To the editor:
With the current COVID-19 virus pandemic of such urgency to us all, it is easy to overlook this year’s coming election to our Dakota Electric Association Board of Directors. While we together work through these perilous times, it goes without saying that we have never been more dependent on an ample and reliable source of electric power for our homes and businesses.
Margaret Schreiner is standing for re-election this year in DEA District 3 and it is my privilege to endorse her and ask all readers to support her re-election. I have in the past worked closely with her as a member of a DEA subsidiary board. I know first hand of her broad knowledge and exceptional diligence. She always studies the issues and materials and is always prepared for DEA meetings and critical decisions. These very attributes are why her board colleagues of repeatedly selected her to represent DEA on the hugely important Great River Energy board as well.
She is a consummate public servant and DEA members are fortunate to benefit from her service. We should all reinforce and extend our good fortune by casting our mail-in ballots to re-elect Margaret.
Russ DeFauw
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.