To the editor:
I am writing to recommend the re-election of Margaret Schreiner to the Dakota Electric Association Board in the upcoming co-op election on April 30.
I met Margaret in 1987, just after she was first elected to the DEA Board and while I was the government affairs director at United Power Association, a predecessor to DEA’s current power supplier. Since that time I have had the opportunity to work with Margaret at state and national legislative conferences and at other co-op and utility meetings. We even served together on an important task force on service territories, which she chaired. Over the years we’ve become good friends.
We are of different political parties (we are known to kid each other about the foibles of our respective political candidates), but even that doesn’t matter. On co-op matters, by my lights, she is the right kind of person to be on our DEA Board.
Margaret is one of most conscientious board members I have ever met. She comes to every meeting fully prepared. She asks good questions. She is not impressed by power or position. Margaret is courteous to staff, but she insists on performance.
Also, Margaret has often advocated for transparency. She believes, as I do, that secrecy, while sometimes necessary in any business, should be used sparingly by an electric cooperative. Customer-members have the right to know what’s going on with the business that they own.
I urge DEA members to support Margaret Schreiner.
Greg Oxley
Eagan
