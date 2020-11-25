To the editor:
I am writing on the topic of funding for technology at Rosemount High School and how funds are being used ineffectively. Currently, all students at Rosemount High School are being supplied with an iPad for their coursework. While this decision has been useful in the time of the coronavirus, further funding should be put toward laptops. This is because iPads are not the most effective technology for students.
According to Geoffrey A. Fowler, a tech reviewer for the Washington Post, in his 2019 article “New iPads are Appealing, But I’m Not Sold” there are many cons of using an iPad instead of a laptop for students. One thing that he brings up is the expensive nature of the devices as compared to a cheaper laptop. iPads can run over $600 and that’s without the expensive keyboard addons (that RHS isn’t providing for students.) Compare this to any low-end laptops for less than that amount. These laptops include a built-in keyboard, which makes them much more comfortable for typing. In addition to this, computers can download and run complex programs such as Adobe Photoshop, making them a must for students who need these programs. Finally, due to the nature of laptops, they encourage work to be done from an upright position. iPads, however, are devices that are looked down on and thus don’t encourage healthy work posture in the students, lowering their health and productivity.
Nick Tentis
Rosemount
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.