To the editor:
Here’s how to change the perception of reality. Step 1 – just say:
“Everybody wants the children to return to school.”
But that’s wrong. Think about it. What we all really want now is for the pandemic to be over, then the children can return to school safely. That should be the starting point. Politics has interfered and warped our thinking.
Step 2 – say:
“Distance learning was too hard. Students were stressed.”
Granted. But try to imagine going to school now with all of your teachers and all of your classmates terrified. Is this going to be a stress-free environment? No matter what mitigation procedures are put in place, there is no way the school will be able to guarantee that there will be no infection. And what happens after the first positive case? After the first death?
I know there is no good option here. But what most of us don’t see is that until now we’ve been herded into a corner and convinced that we have to solve all the problems by ourselves. But there is reason for hope if we realize that we can only get through this by working together and helping each other, then the options become unlimited.
I have loved ones in District 196 schools. You may do too. I’m imploring the School Board to reconsider its decision to force students and staff back into the schools.
Guy Roger
Minneapolis
