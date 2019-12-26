The School of Environmental Studies ended the week before winter break began with its winter assembly Dec. 20.
The event is organized each year by the Student Council. The assembly featured the top student performers from a recent talent show, student clubs including the Leadership Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions announcing the results of recent fundraisers they conducted. As a result of one of those fundraisers, two teachers got pies in the face.
Students in the AVID program did a presentation about food sorting at lunch, and there was a fashion show to promote the upcoming recycled formal dance. For the dance, students are encouraged to not buy a brand new formal outfit but borrow one from a friend, make something or buy it from a thrift store.
Before the event, students held “pod lucks” to share a meal together and got visits from past SES students who came back to say “Hello” and watch the assembly.
