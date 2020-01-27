The School of Environmental Studies will host its annual Environmental College and Career Fair on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Representatives from approximately 30 colleges and universities will be on hand to provide information about educational opportunities, campus life, financial aid and the college application process. There is a focus on the environment, but information about all college majors and programs will be available. The event is free and open to any interested students and their parents.
SES is a 400-student magnet high school for juniors and seniors located on the grounds of the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley. The school offers interdisciplinary learning with an environmental theme.
For more information about SES or the Environmental College and Career Fair, contact Nathan Nelson at 952-431-8798 or nathan.nelson@district196.org.
