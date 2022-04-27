Students at the School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley engaged in several activities in its annual observance of Earth Day. The school celebrated Earth Day on Wednesday, April 20 because there was no school for students on April 21 and 22. Principal Lauren Trainer said the day started with school community gathering as a large group. The faculty sang a funny Earth Day song to students and unveiled this year’s Earth Day banner made by a group of students. The banner displayed the theme, “Active Now, Mindful Always. The rest of the morning was spent with students attending a variety of breakout sessions to learn about topics affecting the planet. The topics included preserving the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, raising backyard chickens and making your yard more environmentally friendly. Trainer said the school transitioned to doing service projects after lunch. Students and staff removed buckthorn from the campus; mulched the school’s rain garden; restored the banks of a river in Farmington; cleaned up the side of a highway and helped prepare the school’s Partnership Garden for spring. “There was no way that a little rain was going to slow down our community’s commitment to celebrating Earth Day by learning and getting active,” she said.
