Apple Valley teacher Liz Dengate was chosen by the Knowles Teacher Initiative as a member of its 2020 Cohort of Teaching Fellows.
This year, 34 high school mathematics and science teachers who are just beginning their careers were awarded Knowles Teaching Fellowships.
Dengate began her first year of teaching at the School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley during the 2020-21 school year. Dengate earned a Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies in 2009 and a Master of Science in conservation ecology in 2013 from the University of Michigan. She is also pursuing a Master of Education from the University of Minnesota.
Before starting a career in education, Dengate worked full-time for the Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District as its education and outreach coordinator. In this role, she worked with their staff, board and community partners to develop a three-year education and outreach plan and to commit to a list of equity and inclusion goals.
The Knowles Teacher Initiative supports a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. The Knowles Teaching Fellowship is an intensive and cohesive, five-year program that supports early-career, high school mathematics and science teachers.
Through the program, Knowles Fellows have access to grants for expenses associated with purchasing classroom materials, engaging in professional development, and spearheading leadership activities. Fellows also benefit from access to stipends, mentoring and coaching from experienced teachers and teacher educators, and membership in a nationwide community of more than 400 teachers.
