The School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley honored members of the class of 2021 during a graduation commencement, June 3, at the Minnesota Zoo’s outdoor amphitheater. The SES class of 2021 has 154 members. Graduate Madeline Johnson and SES teacher Brooks Autry offered remarks while graduate Jupiter Peterson sang “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House. Students receive their diplomas from their home comprehensive high school because SES is a two-year magnet school in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District.
School of Environmental Studies class of 2021 has 154
