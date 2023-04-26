The School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley participated in Earth Day-related activities on Thursday, April 20. Principal Lauren Trainer said students had the chance to learn from various community organizations and give back through service projects. Learning session topics and guests included conservation efforts at the Minnesota Zoo; the importance of bugs; river cultural connections from the Friends of the Mississippi River; sustainable cities from the Sierra Club, lake and wetland protection; Wilderness in the City; Dakota County waste; natural resources in Apple Valley; tree care and arbory; backyard chickens, protecting the Boundary Waters Canoe Area; aquatic invasive species; climate friendly foods; native plants and pollinators, U.S. Green Building Counsel and LEED certification. The service projects students worked on included adopt-a-highway cleanup; buckthorn removal; community garden clean up; storm drain stenciling and cleaning; milkweed seed crafts; prepping the school campus for a “three sisters’ garden;” PFAS legislation and Minnesota environmental issues advocacy; do-it-yourself fashion alterations; do-it-yourself dog toys for the Humane Society; tree planting on the campus, cleaning up the campus pond and overall grounds; native planting with the Vermillion Watershed and partnering with Glacier Hills Elementary School on plantings.
