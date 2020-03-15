Following Gov. Tim Walz's March 15 announcement that all schools will close starting March 18, the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District said school would be canceled starting Monday, March 16.
District 196 said in a March 15 Facebook post that school will be canceled until Monday, March 30, and this includes all programs and activities. Teachers will not be providing instruction this week, and spring break runs from March 23-March 27.
"If necessary, we will implement our e-learning plan on or after March 30. More information regarding e-learning, student services and a full list of canceled and scheduled programming will be provided later," the district said.
In a separate March 15 Facebook post, the district said students can bring home grab-and-go meals from their school on March 16 only. Beginning March 18, through Friday, March 20, grab-and-go meals will be available at sites that participate in the summer meals program in partnership with The Open Door Pantry:
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the following school sites: Cedar Park, Dakota Ridge, Echo Park, Oak Ridge and Thomas Lake;
- 11-11:30 a.m. Cinnamon Ridge Park, 4598 Slater Road, Eagan, and
- 11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Cedar Knolls mobile home community (near the pool), 12571 Garland Ave., Apple Valley.
Child care will be provided for students of health care workers and emergency personnel only, the district said.
"Child care will be provided by the YMCA and is available beginning Monday, March 16, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., only for the children (ages 5-12) of health care workers and emergency personnel. Transportation is not provided. This child care will be provided only at Cedar Park Elementary STEM School, 7500 Whitney Drive in Apple Valley, and Oak Ridge Elementary School of Leadership, Environmental and Health Sciences, 4350 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Eagan," the district said.
For more information and updates, visit https://www.district196.org/about/coronavirus.
