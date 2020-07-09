To the editor:
As an incoming freshman at Lakeville North and a competitive swimmer, I was disappointed when I read last week’s article about decreasing the budget of Century’s pool. Our local swim teams need an uncompromised budget for the pool to host meets, and items like diving boards and the exhaust system are essential for the sport of swimming.
We cannot host meets at McGuire, because the pool only has six lanes and the lanes aren’t deep enough to dive into. Meanwhile, Kenwood has very little space on the pool deck. Meets generally draw large crowds, and swimmers have to shuffle around on the pool deck at the imminent risk of falling into the water and getting disqualified. The proposal mentioned in last week’s issue should not be decreased in size as it is difficult to host meets at Kenwood.
The diving boards to accommodate our Lakeville divers are essential. During the high school season, we have to host meets in two different locations to have diving. No other team in our conference has to do this. Diving is supposed to take place during the meet, but instead it happens prior to the meet at McGuire. This alienates our divers and makes the meet much less exciting.
To cut costs, removal of the exhaust system was mentioned. At Kenwood, the air circulation and exhaust is so terrible that we have to keep our doors open in all four seasons. Swimmers are frequently coughing, even those without breathing conditions. Last fall a relay was stopped because a girl on the opposing team couldn’t breathe in the poor air. We cannot sacrifice the safety of our swimmers to save a few dollars.
If the School Board doesn’t follow through with the pool at Century, voters will lose faith in the levies. Voters will feel cheated if this pool isn’t built the way it was planned to be.
Caitlyn Holl
Lakeville
