Jen Johnson

The Jen Johnson Memorial Lacrosse Scholarship fund has been established by the family of a Lakeville woman who died in September from injuries she suffered in a pedestrian-vehicle crash.

Jennifer Lyn Ponto Johnson, 46, was the mother of three boys who played lacrosse. Organizers of the fund said Johnson lived an active lifestyle and loved being a lacrosse mom.

