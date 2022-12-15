The Jen Johnson Memorial Lacrosse Scholarship fund has been established by the family of a Lakeville woman who died in September from injuries she suffered in a pedestrian-vehicle crash.
Jennifer Lyn Ponto Johnson, 46, was the mother of three boys who played lacrosse. Organizers of the fund said Johnson lived an active lifestyle and loved being a lacrosse mom.
“She enjoyed getting to know each of her sons’ lacrosse teammates as people, regardless of their on-field accomplishments,” fund organizers said on their GoFundMe page.
The scholarship will be awarded to a select number of Lakeville lacrosse players who exhibit qualities Johnson held dear - good sportsmanship, kindness, work ethic and a love for our community, they said.
Johnson grew up in Minneapolis and moved to Eagan when she was in ninth grade. She graduated from Eagan High School in 1993 and attended Mankato State University. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in interior design and graduated in 1998.
She and husband Jeremy, were married on Sept. 22, 2000, and have three sons Andrew, Alex and Henry.
Johnson began her career as a designer at Ethan Allen and then worked at Gabbert’s.
Since 2012, Johnson was owner of Jennifer Johnson Interior Design, a successful business she built from the ground up through hard work and client referrals, the family said in an obituary.
