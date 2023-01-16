Dave Schlauderaff has been named president for Merchants Bank Equipment Finance, according to Merchants President and CEO for Greg Evans. Schlauderaff succeeds Rick Barry who retired from Merchants in December.
“Dave has worked in equipment finance his entire career and brings broad industry expertise to Merchants and the business clients and vendor partners we serve in this highly specialized area,” Evans said in a press release. “I know he will be a tremendous asset, bringing great leadership ability to our equipment finance team and in helping us strategically grow this line of business.”
Schlauderaff has been with U.S. Bank since starting his banking career in 1998. For the past 24 years he has specialized in equipment finance, serving customers and providing leadership for sales teams. He most recently served as vice president/regional sales manager for the Capital Equipment Division of U.S Bank Equipment Finance.
“I’m so excited to be part of the Merchants Bank family and follow in Rick’s footsteps with this well-established and successful team,” Schlauderaff said. “It’s a privilege to get a chance to leverage my years of experience in a new, challenging role within Merchants’ community banking model.”
Schlauderaff is a native Minnesotan and graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead with a degree in business administration and communications. He and his wife Dana live in Lakeville with their three children and he is involved as a volunteer for Lakeville youth and high school programs. In his free time, he enjoys golf, his kids’ school activities, and family vacation time in northern Minnesota.
MBEF primarily provides equipment lease and loan financing options to businesses throughout the U.S. Located in Edina, the MBEF team serves many industries including construction, transportation, health care, manufacturing, food and agriculture.
Merchants Bank, the parent company for MBEF, has 23 locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, including those in Lakeville, Apple Valley and Rosemount.
