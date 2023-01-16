bus merchants schlauderaff

Dave Schlauderaff

Dave Schlauderaff has been named president for Merchants Bank Equipment Finance, according to Merchants President and CEO for Greg Evans. Schlauderaff succeeds Rick Barry who retired from Merchants in December.

“Dave has worked in equipment finance his entire career and brings broad industry expertise to Merchants and the business clients and vendor partners we serve in this highly specialized area,” Evans said in a press release. “I know he will be a tremendous asset, bringing great leadership ability to our equipment finance team and in helping us strategically grow this line of business.”

