Christiania Lutheran Church Women will be holding a Craft and Bake Sale on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church located at 26691 Pillsbury Ave., Lakeville. Scandinavian goodies (lefse, rosettes, yulekaka, spritz, krumkaka), meatballs, and many other items will be on sale. The Craft Sale will include a quilt raffle; coffee/cookies will be available and there will be demonstrations of making lefse and other delicacies. Music will be provided (10:30 a.m.-noon) by students from the Laura Geissler Violin Studio.
