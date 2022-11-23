U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman encouraged Americans to “Shop Small” throughout this holiday season and on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
“As our economy continues to stabilize, it’s more important than ever that consumers shop and dine small during the holiday shopping season,” Guzman said in a press release last week. “We continue to see positive impacts and opportunities for our small business owners through President Biden’s economic agenda, and Small Business Saturday is another chance for us to further strengthen America’s entrepreneurs with our local and online spending and promotion.”
The press release said that the Biden-Harris Administration has been aggressive in laying the foundation for small business growth through the American Rescue Plan and the equitable implementation of SBA economic relief programs.
“Thanks to President Biden’s economic leadership, we saw a record number of Americans apply to start nearly 8.5 million new businesses – higher than any similar period on record,” the release said.
Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express, is a day dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy, and enhance neighborhoods around the country. According to American Express, the projected total reported spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday last year hit a record high with an estimated $23.3 billion. The SBA has co-sponsored Small Business Saturday since 2011, and the Agency continues to help entrepreneurs leverage new opportunities with the 13th annual Small Business Saturday.
For more information on SBA’s programs and services and to find an office, visit www.sba.gov.
