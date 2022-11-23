U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman encouraged Americans to “Shop Small” throughout this holiday season and on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.

“As our economy continues to stabilize, it’s more important than ever that consumers shop and dine small during the holiday shopping season,” Guzman said in a press release last week. “We continue to see positive impacts and opportunities for our small business owners through President Biden’s economic agenda, and Small Business Saturday is another chance for us to further strengthen America’s entrepreneurs with our local and online spending and promotion.”

