Last summer, the Lakeville City-Wide Blood Drive collected 332 units of blood and set a record for the largest single-day blood drive in the Memorial Blood Center’s 75-year history. Memorial Blood Center is a nonprofit organization, which directs the donated blood to 34 area hospitals. This year’s organizers have set their goal at 400, and it is now a two-day event.
Organizers say that the blood shortage continues in the metro area, state and country.
It has reached critical levels where area hospitals have been down to just one day of inventor,” said Mike Cooper, Lakeville Rotary member and blood drive coordinator.
Blood collection organizations are still trying to recover from the COVID-19 impact when blood drives and available donors were seriously reduced.
The Lakeville City-Wide Blood Drive started five years ago after local business owner Gordy Erickson was volunteering at a Lakeville Rotary blood drive. He assumed he couldn’t donate because he is diabetic. When he learned he could, he did and became a zealot for blood drives. Erickson and Cooper teamed up, and the first drive collected 100 units of blood. It was held at Fire Station No. 4 and the Heritage Center.
MBC officials say that each donation can save up to three lives. If successful, this drive may help up to 1,200 people. Since its inception four years ago, the Lakeville City-Wide Blood Drive has made a potential impact on over 2,600 people, Cooper said.
This is not a typical blood drive, he said.
It’s an all-city event sponsored by the following community organizations: Lakeville Chamber of Commerce, Lakeville Area Schools, city of Lakeville, Lakeville Public Safety Foundation, Lakeville Fire, Lakeville Police, Lakeville Liquors, Pan-O-Prog and Lakeville Rotary. Donors will receive free T-shirts and be entered in over 10 prize drawings donated from local businesses.
The goal of the drive is to establish a pipeline of blood donors for years to come. At last year’s drive, there were twice as many donors in the 40-60 age group than there were in the 16-40 group.
“We would like everyone to donate; we need the most help with the under 40 age group. They are tomorrow’s blood supply,” Cooper said.
This year’s drive will be held Aug. 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McGuire Middle School, 21220 Holyoke Ave. W. (south of the Lakeville Area Arts Center).
Those who are unable to donate on these dates can donate ahead of time at the Memorial Blood Center, 500 W. 98th St., Bloomington, (Exit 6 on I-35W).
Appointments are encouraged at mbc.org/searchdrives. Enter Code 4450 and the dates Aug. 11 and 12 or call (888) 448-3253.
