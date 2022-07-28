Last summer, the Lakeville City-Wide Blood Drive collected 332 units of blood and set a record for the largest single-day blood drive in the Memorial Blood Center’s 75-year history. Memorial Blood Center is a nonprofit organization, which directs the donated blood to 34 area hospitals. This year’s organizers have set their goal at 400, and it is now a two-day event.

Organizers say that the blood shortage continues in the metro area, state and country.

