Leading experts are partnering with Dakota County to create the first community-based suicide prevention program.
The Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) organization’s initiative will involve county government, local schools, businesses, community organizations and local residents in an all-hands-on-deck effort to prevent suicide.
SAVE and county leaders announced their partnership Thursday, Feb. 20 at Dakota County’s Northern Service Center in West St. Paul. SAVE’s work will be supported with a four-year grant from the Minnesota Department of Health to develop a comprehensive, community-based suicide prevention program.
The program’s launch comes at a time when mental health and suicide have received increased regional and national attention. With suicide rates rising over the last decade and suicide attempts growing at an alarming rate, this effort is needed to develop a model that can be replicated globally to save more lives.
“The data is clear that suicide is on the rise and we need a new, innovative, comprehensive approach to turn things around for the community and the state” said SAVE’s Dr. Dan Reidenberg, a suicide prevention expert.
Reidenberg will lead the project with Dr. Lanny Berman, an internationally known suicide prevention expert from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
“This project is a unique opportunity for us to demonstrate that we can build a community’s capacity to mobilize an all-out effort to save lives needlessly lost to suicide and to do that in a cost-effective and sustainable manner,” Berman said.
Dakota County staff will provide input on SAVE’s executive committee, and local school, city and health care partners also will participate.
“Dakota County has been recognized as a leader in mental health awareness and prevention, and we are honored to have been chosen to work with SAVE to develop more effective ways to save the lives of our loved ones both here in Minnesota as well as across the country,” said Dakota County Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg.
SAVE is the leading national nonprofit suicide prevention organization and has been at the forefront of suicide prevention for 30 years. Learn more at www.save.org.
