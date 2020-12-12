A 33-year-old Savage man was sentenced on Dec. 9 to six and a half years in prison for aiding and abetting arson in connection to an arson at the Dakota County Western Service Center in Apple Valley.
Fornandous Cortez Henderson entered a guilty plea on Aug. 26 in U.S. District Court in St. Paul. Henderson’s sentence also includes a three-year supervised release and an order to pay $205,872.53 in restitution.
According to Henderson’s guilty plea and documents filed with the court, Henderson and Garrett Patrick Ziegler, co-defendant, constructed multiple Molotov cocktails, and in the early morning hours of May 29 broke multiple windows at the Western Service Center with baseball bats and threw in multiple, lit Molotov cocktails.
Some of these devices successfully ignited and caused fire damage to the Service Center.
Henderson and Ziegler also attempted to start other fires at the Service Center by pouring ignitable liquids and throwing unlit Molotov cocktails in and around the broken windows, then attempting to start the fluids on fire.
The attack caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office release.
The Western Service Center houses state and local agencies and organizations, including Dakota County court facilities, as well as a U.S. Passport center.
Henderson admitted in his guilty plea that he chose the Western Service Center as a target for this arson because he had previously made court appearances at that building and because he was angry with law enforcement regarding the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Apple Valley Police Department and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Dakota County Attorney’s Office.
