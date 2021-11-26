Farmington VFW, 421 Third St., will have visit from Santa, Mrs. Santa and Elf from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4 before they have to head back to the North Pole to finish working on gifts. The event is free and open the public.

People can bring their own cameras to take photos.

After visiting with Santa, Mrs. Santa and Elf, children will receive some free goodies. This is an annual VFW event. They encourage all to stop by.

