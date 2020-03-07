Geraldine “Gerry” Sanson, a resident at Augustana Regent at Burnsville, was recently honored by LeadingAge Minnesota with the District Spirit of Aging Award, which honors an older adult who exemplifies positive and active aging.
“From the first day Gerry arrived at the Regent, she has warmed the hearts of many with her friendly smile, positive attitude, endless energy and compassion for life,” said Vicki Tobroxen, executive director at Augustana Regent. “Her outgoing personality stems from the 40 years as an elementary teacher. During her teaching years, she was recognized twice as Teacher of the Year.”
She speaks very highly of her education years and mentoring her students. She brings this same love and passion into her daily life and volunteering at the Regent.
She has been a “buddy” to many new residents, president of the Red Hatters Society, assists with memory care and care suite activities, maintains the library and much more. She knows all to well how dementia takes a toll on loved ones, as she connects with her sister, suffering from Alzheimer’s.
She is described as having a genuine and caring attitude, being a terrific listener and having endless patience learned from her teaching years.
Sanson has a theatrical side as well and has taken on lead parts in many of the plays productions at the Regent. Sanson was voted Regent Queen in 2012.
“When you think of Cassia and what Cassia means – ‘the heart of a servant’ – Gerry is living Christ’s mission on a daily basis as she leads from her heart,” Tobroxen said. “We are blessed to have Gerry as part of our family”
Sanson received the award in conjunction with the LeadingAge Minnesota Institute & Expo, the state’s largest aging services conference. Nearly 4,000 professionals in all aspects of older adult services attend the annual three-day event to learn about new and innovative programs, share best practices and network with their peers.
Sanson said she was honored to receive this award. She said she did not see herself as doing anything out of the ordinary to receive it.
“Gerry was well deserving of this award,” said her younger sister, Gen. “She is always giving of herself and never expects anything in return.”
