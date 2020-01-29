Farmington Wine Club Tasting event

Neighbors can try out new wines at a Farmington Liquors wine tasting event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, hosted in the banquet room at Celts Pub & Grill, 200 Third St., in Farmington.

Tastings provide an opportunity to sample and learn about a wide variety of wines.

Tastings are free to Wine Club members and non-members can pay $3 at the door. Celts Pub & Grill will offer appetizers for an additional charge.

Join us for an evening of fun.

Tags

Load comments