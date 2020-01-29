Neighbors can try out new wines at a Farmington Liquors wine tasting event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, hosted in the banquet room at Celts Pub & Grill, 200 Third St., in Farmington.
Tastings provide an opportunity to sample and learn about a wide variety of wines.
Tastings are free to Wine Club members and non-members can pay $3 at the door. Celts Pub & Grill will offer appetizers for an additional charge.
Join us for an evening of fun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.