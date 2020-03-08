Members and supporters of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Networks in Apple Valley and Rosemount teed up information about the first Salute Our Troops Golf Tournament on Aug. 10 at the Cannon Falls Golf Course in Cannon Falls during the 41st Military Appreciation Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776.
More than 107 attended the dinner when Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste and Apple Valley City Council Member Tom Goodwin, a Marine Corps veteran, dueled in a four-hole putting contest that Droste won by one stroke.
The competition was a way of bringing excitement to the tournament, which will be a major source of funds for the organizations.
Tom Neumann and Marvin Jansma, members of the Rosemount network, are leaders of the golf tournament committee.
Neumann shared their goals are to raise $15,000 and have 36 teams of four. With 144 golfers, he said they can feel confident that it would be a successful tournament. Some teams have already been lined up, including those led by Goodwin, Droste and Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland.
The committee is meeting regularly as it prepares for the event.
Committee members have already reported positive responses from their business contacts as they seek sponsorships, which are offered at four levels.
The Salute level of $2,500 will be recognized as a premier sponsor with name and logo on all event materials, website and social media. It includes two foursome teams and hole sponsorship.
The Honor level of $1,500 will be recognized as a tournament sponsor with name and logo on all event materials, website and social media plus a foursome team and hole sponsorship.
The Serve level of $1,000 is a Hole-in-One sponsor, offering a chance to win a major prize, name and logo at the tee box and on the website.
The Dignify level of $500 sponsors long putt, long drive and close to pin contests, as well as, name and logo at the tee box and on the website.
Prize donations are needed for event winners and the silent auction.
MOR Golf will be the hole-in-one sponsor, as it is providing a golf cart as the prize.
The event has an entry fee of $400 per team or $100 per player. The fee includes practice green time, golf cart, dinner and prizes.
Registration is at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12 noon. Dinner, awards and silent auction will start at 5 p.m.
Register by the deadline of July 27 at www.RosemountBTYR.org/golf. For additional information or questions contact Neumann at tomneumann@frontier.com or 952-270-2165.
The Apple Valley network will celebrate its eighth anniversary March 30, and it presented its annual report Feb. 27 to the City Council.
Over the past eight years many veterans have become better acquainted with the services offered by the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon networks.
Apple Valley President Paul Chellsen reported that the organization receives frequent requests for help with temporary housing, home repairs, direction on which agency to contact for aid, car repairs, lawn care and rides to appointments.
He said the group continues to need donations to make these activities possible.
The next Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Military Appreciation Dinner is Thursday, March 19, at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776.
At the February dinner Scout Troop 293 presented the colors. Dessert was provided by Bob and Sandy Nelson in honor of the birthday of their daughter, Missy. Bob Nelson is a past post commander of American Legion Post 1776.
During the dinner it was noted that three veterans and active Apple Valley Legion members had died recently.
Doors open for the March dinner at 5 p.m. with serving beginning at 5:30 p.m. Those planning to attend should call 952-923-5014 to assure space is available. The guest speaker will be Karly Tiegs, who will provide updates and answer questions about the Dakota County Veterans Services Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.