The Salute Our Troops Golf Tournament on Monday, Aug. 10, at the Cannon Falls Golf Club in Cannon Falls is still accepting sponsors in an effort to raise money for the Apple Valley and Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Networks.
Currently there are 30 teams of four golfers each registered, according to Tom Neumann, a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon member leading organization efforts for the tournament.
Approximately 30 people have volunteered to work the event, for which steps have taken to protect participants from the spread of COVID-19.
While the event is full for golfing, organizers say they can use more sponsors and bidders for the online silent auction that starts Aug. 3.
More information about sponsorship is at rosemountbtyr.org/golf.
Bidding on silent auction items will start Aug. 3 at a link from the Facebook page facebook.com/beyondtheyellowribbonrosemount.
Yellow Ribbon presidents Paul Chellsen and Karl Xavier III said funds raised will allow them to continue to support the needs of active service members, veterans and their families.
At registration, tentatively planned for around 11 a.m., each golfer will receive a bag of goodies. A shotgun start is planned for around noon.
Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste and Apple Valley Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland along with Apple Valley City Council Member Tom Goodwin will welcome the participants.
Golfers will have the opportunity to buy raffle tickets, which will make the eligible to win some of the more than 60 gifts donated by area individuals, businesses and the American Legion posts of Apple Valley and Rosemount.
MOR Golf will sponsor a hole-in-one contest on a par 3 hole to be selected. Anyone who makes a hole-in-one on that hole will win a golf cart valued at $8,000.
Winners of the tournament, including teams with the low gross and low net scores, will be recognized and receive trophies after the dinner.
Serving on the planning committee from Rosemount are Neumann, Steve Bruce and Marvin Jansma along with Sue Register with volunteer services at the Hastings Veterans Home, and from Apple Valley are Chellsen, Dick Geiger, Jay Peterson, William Tschohl, Curt Martinson, Rich Davey, Joel Hohenstein and Tom Werner.
Committee members said they appreciated all that Neumann has done to lead event organization.
Cannon Falls Golf Club is located at 8606 295th St. E.
