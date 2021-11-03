Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 voters have elected two newcomers and re-elected one incumbent to three seats on the School Board.

With all precincts reporting, challenger Sakawdin Mohamed was the top vote-getter with 9,783 votes (16.11%), followed by challenger Bianca Virnig with 9,623 votes (15.85%) and incumbent Art Coulson with 9,211 votes (15.17%), according to unofficial results on the Secretary of State’s website.

Sakawdin Mohamed
Bianca Virnig
Art Coulson 
Craig Angrimson 

Craig Angrimson, another incumbent seeking reelection, got 1,548 votes (2.55%).

The vote totals for the other 12 candidates on the ballot are as follows:

• Kim Bauer: 8,684 (14.30%)

• Curtis Henry: 8,217 (13.54%)

• Kayla Hauser: 7,783 (12.82%)

• Derek J. Kottke: 1,512 (2.49%)

• Kyle Anderson: 1,095, (1.8%)

• Jacob Mark Rylander: 1,075 (1.77%)

• John Schaefer: 690 (1.14%)

• Loren Jay Balazs: 470 (0.77%)

• Jessica Turner: 257 (0.42%)

• Teresa A. Maki: 246 (0.41%)

• Kaia Zeigler: 244 (0.40%)

• Rebecca Gierok: 213 (0.35%)

• Write-in: 57 (0.09%)

While there were 16 total names on the ballot, Gierok, Turner and Zeigler all announced earlier this fall they were withdrawing from the race.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

