Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 voters have elected two newcomers and re-elected one incumbent to three seats on the School Board.
With all precincts reporting, challenger Sakawdin Mohamed was the top vote-getter with 9,783 votes (16.11%), followed by challenger Bianca Virnig with 9,623 votes (15.85%) and incumbent Art Coulson with 9,211 votes (15.17%), according to unofficial results on the Secretary of State’s website.
Craig Angrimson, another incumbent seeking reelection, got 1,548 votes (2.55%).
The vote totals for the other 12 candidates on the ballot are as follows:
• Kim Bauer: 8,684 (14.30%)
• Curtis Henry: 8,217 (13.54%)
• Kayla Hauser: 7,783 (12.82%)
• Derek J. Kottke: 1,512 (2.49%)
• Kyle Anderson: 1,095, (1.8%)
• Jacob Mark Rylander: 1,075 (1.77%)
• John Schaefer: 690 (1.14%)
• Loren Jay Balazs: 470 (0.77%)
• Jessica Turner: 257 (0.42%)
• Teresa A. Maki: 246 (0.41%)
• Kaia Zeigler: 244 (0.40%)
• Rebecca Gierok: 213 (0.35%)
• Write-in: 57 (0.09%)
While there were 16 total names on the ballot, Gierok, Turner and Zeigler all announced earlier this fall they were withdrawing from the race.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
