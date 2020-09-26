edu lv crossing guards.jpeg

Lakeview Elementary School Principal Pete Otterson joined with two of the school’s finest safety representatives Lola and Taylor during the second week of school in the Lakeville Area School District. This was the second week of the district’s hybrid model, which has half of a school’s attendance attending two days a week, while the other half attends a different two days. The fifth day of the week is a distance learning day.

