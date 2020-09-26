Lakeview Elementary School Principal Pete Otterson joined with two of the school’s finest safety representatives Lola and Taylor during the second week of school in the Lakeville Area School District. This was the second week of the district’s hybrid model, which has half of a school’s attendance attending two days a week, while the other half attends a different two days. The fifth day of the week is a distance learning day.
Safety first at Lakeview Elementary
- Photo from Lakeview Elementary School/Twitter
-
-
- 0
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Dogs attack horses on trail ride
- Hardy brothers open new RV resort in Motley
- Bloomington hotels expected to house homeless through December
- COVID-19 cases causes Wyoming Elementary to close in-person learning
- Elk River power plant coming down in pieces
- LF settles lawsuit with female firefighter over maternity leave accommodations
- DNR report provides guide to fall color season
- Head-on crash in Scandia kills two
- Wright County Attorney
- Alonso-Heath faces 20 years for stealing from non-profit
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- National pastime, national disgrace (3)
- Trump has shown he doesn’t value life (2)
- Thomas "Tommy" Robert Zoller (2)
- Tracy S. Ellefson (2)
- COVID threat is being overstated (2)
- Rose "Rosie" Ann Williams (1)
- Letter: Time to promote antiracism (1)
- Why he won’t be voting for Trump – or Biden (1)
- Letter: Like a good neighbor (1)
- Optics are terrible for faith in elections (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.