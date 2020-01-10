The Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce has named Bruce Rydeen of Cerron Commercial Properties, a Lakeville commercial real estate brokerage, as the 2019 Business Person of the Year.
The Business Person of the Year is selected by a committee of former winners and several of them recounted their experiences with Rydeen, including last year’s winners, Kris Murto and Steve Volavka of Ensemble Creative and the Remedy Bar.
They said Rydeen was very helpful and kind when they were looking for their very first location in Lakeville.
One similarity among those who talk about Rydeen is the amount of time he had spent with them, even when they were starting out and had virtually no money to invest in a location.
Rydeen said that helping someone find their space is more than a business transaction, it is an opportunity to grow with them and become part of their story and success.
Over the years as clients have moved into larger locations, Rydeen has celebrated additional successes and milestones alongside them.
Rydeen’s work ethic, passion and commitment began at a very young age growing up on a dairy farm in Stillwater.
He was a typical farm kid – chores every day, annual trips to the Minnesota State Fair with 4-H and FFA and eventually to the University of Minnesota to pursue a Bachelor of Science in animal science, with the hope of going back to his family farm one day.
Then, he met Bev Jensen.
Jensen grew up on a dairy farm in Farmington and did not share Rydeen’s desire for a farming career.
Rydeen had a decision to make, and 47 years, two children and two grandchildren later, it is clear he made the right choice … to pursue another career path.
Rydeen worked at Ralston Purina in college and joined the company as a sales trainee after graduating in 1973.
Over the next 23 years he worked in agribusiness at Purina and AgriPro BioSciences Inc.
In 1997, he was asked to move to the Philippines and start a company, Fil-Am Foods Inc., which was focused on marketing commercial feed and production of swine.
Rydeen said his five-plus years at Fil-Am Foods parallels what many successful business people will say – it was the most frustrating, most challenging, and most rewarding job he had ever had.
Bruce and Bev cherished their time in the Philippines and were able to travel extensively during those five years. However, it was isolating at times, so eventually it was time to come home.
When they returned in 2003, Rydeen was searching for another opportunity when Jack Matasosky, owner and founder of Appro Development Inc., a commercial design-build company, reached out.
Matasosky wanted Rydeen to help build Cerron Commercial Properties.
Matasosky and Rydeen are married to sisters, so they already had a strong foundation upon which to build this commercial brokerage.
This was starting over for Bruce, so there was a bit of a learning curve. He started making calls, going to events and joined the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce. Bruce helped grow Cerron by hard work, making lots of calls, and always doing what’s best for the client.
There are not too many longtime business owners in Lakeville who do not know Rydeen.
Rydeen says this award is about celebrating the Lakeville business community. He says this is “their award,” as he would not be here today without them.
He said he feels so blessed and credits his success to working with so many chamber members who have supported him and have been amazing to work with.
Rydeen has no intention of slowing down. Cerron had its best year ever in 2019. He continues to work many hours on the business, although he says it does not feel like work, as he says he still loves it every day.
In his “spare” time he helps his brother with the family farm, sits on the finance committees for both the city of Lakeville and the Lakeville Area Chamber and is on the Vermillion River Watershed Planning Commission.
He and Bev still love to travel and are enjoying their two grandsons.
Rydeen will be honored at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Dinner and Awards Program on Jan. 28 at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club.
Other honorees include Community Business Partner of the Year – Helm Electric; Education Business Partner of the Year – QA1 Precision Products; Tourism Partner of the Year – BTD Manufacturing; Volunteer of the Year – Ken Coons of Advanced Wireless Communications, and Ambassador of the Year – Bob Curtis of Bob Curtis Agency Farmers Insurance.
Sponsorships and tickets to the dinner are available through Chamber website at LakevilleChamber.org or calling 952-469-2020.
