Bethel’s Rock Church in Farmington plans April 3 event
During the past year, many people have made getting outdoors an intentional part of their day.
With indoor group activities curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have been biking, hiking and running.
For those who have taken to the latter, the Muddy Bunny 5K planned Saturday, April 3, at Bethel’s Rock Church in Farmington can get those strides heading in a positive direction.
The event is a fundraiser for the Rambling River Center, a gathering place for active adults in Farmington.
Mckenzie Quinon, the children’s pastor at Bethel’s Rock, said the idea to plan the 5K sprung from the egg hunt the church has planned in past years.
“This fall as I was gathering plans for the upcoming Easter community event and I wanted to do something different,” she said. “I wanted to do something that would involve the whole community and would also do something to help the community.”
As plans developed for the run, the team decided it should be a fundraiser to benefit something in the community.
Quinon said she asked Mayor Joshua Hoyt for ideas, and he suggested the event could benefit the Rambling River Center.
“We thought what better time than now to support our seniors,” Quinon said.
In addition to many seniors losing the connections they had at the Rambling River Center, since it was closed for most of the year, the center’s main fundraisers also were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Those fundraisers are key to updating the center’s physical space and equipment.
Quinon said funds raised for the run will first go toward replacing flooring and walls at the center.
“The walls are dented up from wheelchairs bumping into them, and the carpet is peeling up and has many stains in it,” she said. “They are hoping to put in new hardwood flooring and put new paneling along the wall to keep the wall nice and prevent any dents.”
If there is additional funding, it would go toward exercise equipment. She said the fundraising goal is $5,000.
Church staff and volunteers are planning the event, and additional volunteers are needed in the areas of concessions, safety patrol, set up, clean up, mile-marker cheer team, registration and more.
If someone is interested in helping, they can sign up online at https://bit.ly/3sKdXnt.
The church is inviting businesses and community organizations to sponsor the race. There are different sponsorship levels. For more information, email Pastormckenzie@bethelsrock.org.
People are welcome to donate on the day of the race or drop off a donation at the church during office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday.
The run will start at 9 a.m. at the church and finish on church property at 6300 212th St. W. Runners will cross Highway 50, turn west to Flagstaff Avenue, turn north to Farmington High School and back to the church on the same route.
The cost to join the race is $25 per person, which includes a race T-shirt, timing chip and number. There will be snacks and drinks for all finishers. Awards will be presented at 11 a.m.
People can sign up online to run at https://bit.ly/3sM1VKs.
In addition to the Farmington location, Bethel’s Rock has locations at 14201 Cedar Ave. in Apple Valley and 7601 Girard Ave. S. in Richfield.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
