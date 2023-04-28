Minnesota Orchestra Assistant Concertmaster Rui Du will present a “Kaleidoscope of Instrumental Trios” recital Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. He will be joined by Minnesota Orchestra cellist Pitnarry Shin, University of Minnesota oboe instructor Christine Soojin Kim, SPCO principal clarinet Sang Yoon Kim, and Bethany Lutheran College and Martin Luther College faculty member Bethel Balge, piano.
Rui Du organized the concert by inviting these friends to play a variety of instrumental three-part combinations. His chosen trio of trios are Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldiers Tale for Violin, Clarinet and Piano;” Edouard Destenay’s “Trio in B minor for Piano, Oboe and Clarinet,” and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Piano Trio No.1 in D minor, for Piano, Violin and Cello.”
“When they hear the word ‘trio,’ most people think of violin, cello, and piano as the usual chamber music combination,” says violinist Du, “but we are excited to present these colorful combinations in this great music, including the classic instrumentation heard in Mendelssohn’s epic Piano Trio.”
Balge is especially busy as the sole performer who plays in all three pieces.
“This is a special opportunity for me to play this concert with such wonderful performers and repertoire,” said Balge, who will also present this concert in Mankato on June 11 as part of the ProMusica MN Festival she founded and serves as artistic director.
This is the final concert of the 15th season of Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
“It’s become a tradition to make the final season recital our most festive concert of the year,” says Carrie Vecchione, an oboist who co-founded the series and performs on it each season with her bassist husband, Rolf Erdahl. “We serve up tasty treats and coffee, announce the next season, have door prizes, and really turn the concert into a party.”
Audrey Johnson Companies are celebrating their 57th anniversary in residential and commercial real estate in Lakeville. In honor of this occasion, they are a Season Sponsor for this 15th season of the Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
