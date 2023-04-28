gen lv trios

Minnesota Orchestra Assistant Concertmaster Rui Du will present a “Kaleidoscope of Instrumental Trios” recital Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m., at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. He will be joined by Minnesota Orchestra cellist Pitnarry Shin, University of Minnesota oboe instructor Christine Soojin Kim, SPCO principal clarinet Sang Yoon Kim, and Bethany Lutheran College and Martin Luther College faculty member Bethel Balge, piano.

 

Rui Du organized the concert by inviting these friends to play a variety of instrumental three-part combinations. His chosen trio of trios are Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldiers Tale for Violin, Clarinet and Piano;” Edouard Destenay’s “Trio in B minor for Piano, Oboe and Clarinet,” and Felix Mendelssohn’s “Piano Trio No.1 in D minor, for Piano, Violin and Cello.” 

