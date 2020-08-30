As a community member and a mother of a fifth-grade student in the Lakeville Area School District, Katie Ruberto is seeking election to the School Board in District 194.
“As a daughter of parents who both committed their life’s work to education, I know the significance of making the choice on where you want to live and how critical that is to the success of children,” Ruberto said in a press release. “We made the decision to move to Lakeville five years ago because of the strength of the schools in our district, the hometown feel, the promise of a growing community and the opportunity that growth brings. Moving to Lakeville and becoming a part of this community has been a privilege.
“I believe that education and the future success of our kids requires a partnership between students, teachers, parents and community; and I am deeply passionate and committed to building a bolder and brighter Lakeville through student-teacher advocacy, collaboration and accountability and implementation,” said Ruberto, who has a doctorate degree in business administration.
“I bring with me a wealth of personal and professional experiences that uniquely position me to positively contribute across the Lakeville School District,” she said. “I am a college educator that works with GenZers, Millennials and mature learners in the areas of business and marketing. I am an experienced senior program manager for a Fortune 100 company with a proven success record of implementing large-scale company initiatives,” she said.
“As our society, the economy and the world around us continue to change, it has never been more important for our district to come together. I have learned through experience that a single individual cannot accomplish large scale change; it requires collaboration. Education and the future success of our kids require a partnership between students, teachers, parents and community.
“I am committed to building these partnerships and to identifying, understanding and implementing plans to support the diverse and unique needs of our students, teachers, parents and community members,” she said.
