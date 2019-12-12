To the editor:
Hard to believe that in (almost) 2020 there’s a full page article on how people are still struggling with roundabouts, a simple and basic traffic movement tool. I don’t know whether I’m surprised or scared that so many people on the roads around me still have trouble with this basic concept. Maybe both. But the article eventually got to the heart of the problem: people. If you are confused or intimidated by roundabouts or struggle with the concept of yielding to others, please shred your driver’s license and sell your vehicles.
John Morgan
Burnsville
