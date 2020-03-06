To the editor:
I recently received a notice of an intent to install a roundabout at the current four-way stop at Diamond Path and Connemara Trail.
We live a short distance east of this intersection. It appears this would be a terrible location for a roundabout, as three of the four roads leading to the intersection are uphill; this indicates a visibility issue for small cars approaching from east, west or north.
My opinion is that a four-way stop is most adequate; I am not aware of undue accident incidents here. Indeed, there is an elementary and middle school just up the street – a four-way is a better approach for school buses, in my opinion.
What problem is being solved here? What are the accident statistics? What is the cost of the proposed roundabout? What is the cost-benefit analysis?
John Peterson
Rosemount
