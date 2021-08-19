The Dakota County Board honored Rotty Farms as the county’s Farm Family of the Year on Aug. 12 during a board meeting at the Dakota County Fair.
“The Rottys are like so many of our past Farm Families of the Year that have contributed so much to agriculture and our community,” Board Member Mike Slavik said. “They help make Dakota County such a great place to live.”
Rotty Farms is a fourth-generation operation that started in 1934 with Alphonse and Matilda Rotty, who farmed until 1962. Their son, Robert (Bob), worked the farm with his parents and took over in 1963 with his wife, Kathleen, farming until 2005. Two of their nine children, sons Tom and Gary, started farming in the 1980s and ’90s.
Tom and Gary, along with their spouses, Ann and Amy, formed Rotty Farms LLC in 2006. They farm 660 acres, growing corn, soybeans, sweet corn, peas and hay and raising beef. Bob is retired but still helps with the operation. Gary and Amy’s son, Jacob, works on the farm.
The Rotty family has been involved in the community for many years. Alphonse was a Nininger town supervisor from 1958–1962. Bob has served as township supervisor since 1981 and was on the township planning commission.
Gary and Amy’s children, Jacob, Ruby, Julia and Grace, have all been in 4-H. Gary also works off the farm as an engineering manager and currently serves on the Nininger Township Planning Commission.
Tom and Ann’s children, Chris and Robert, both worked on farms through their high school years and pursued off-the-farm careers after college. Tom also works at an implement dealer and is a seed salesman for local farmers.
The University of Minnesota’s Farm Family Recognition program honors families throughout the state for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities.
