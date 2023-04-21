A 45-year-old Rosemount woman was sentenced in Dakota County District Court on Wednesday to 3 years, 9 months in prison for two felony assault charges in connection to an Oct. 23, 2022, stabbing incident in Apple Valley. 

Lisa Dawn Oliver was sentenced to first-degree assault (great bodily harm) and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, while she was acquitted of second-degree attempted murder. Oliver, who was known to the victim, stabbed a man who was outside his residence when she approached him and started arguing with him. 

Tags

Load comments