A 45-year-old Rosemount woman was sentenced in Dakota County District Court on Wednesday to 3 years, 9 months in prison for two felony assault charges in connection to an Oct. 23, 2022, stabbing incident in Apple Valley.
Lisa Dawn Oliver was sentenced to first-degree assault (great bodily harm) and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, while she was acquitted of second-degree attempted murder. Oliver, who was known to the victim, stabbed a man who was outside his residence when she approached him and started arguing with him.
The man said Oliver shoved him and then he felt something go across his neck and there was blood gushing from the wound. Oliver allegedly cut the man with keys or a small knife, according to the complaint.
A resident in the man’s building said they heard Oliver say: “I am going to kill you. I am going to stab you,” according to the complaint, and then heard children screaming hysterically.
The man was treated at the hospital for a nearly 2.5-inch cut, which was repaired with sutures, near the jugular vein, according to the complaint.
On the night of the incident, police apprehended Oliver who was hiding in a field near where the stabbing occurred.
Oliver had spent 167 days in jail prior to sentencing. She was given credit for those days. She was also ordered to pay $155 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.