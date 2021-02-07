The Rosemount VFW Post 9433 will have its Friday Night Fish Dinner series Feb. 19 to April 2.
Veterans and everyone are invited to the dinners from 4:30-8 p.m. each Friday night.
Those who want to dine in should call for a reservation at 651-423-9938.
People can also call ahead for take out.
There will be a limited menu and capacity will be limited as the VFW is following state and Post COVID-19 requirements.
The VFW is located at 2625 120th St. W.
