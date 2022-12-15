Rosemount VFW plans Pork Rib Dinner Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Pork Rib Dinner will be held 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Rosemount VFW Post 9433, 2625 120th St. W.One the menu will be ribs, coleslaw and French fries. Cost is $10.Food will be served until all the ribs are gone.The evening’s Monday Night Football game is between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rosemount Vfw Post Rosemount Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Another fatal pedestrian crash occurs at Highway 13 and Nicollet Neighbors gather to listen to developers talk about Metcalf land Big tax hike draws a crowd in Burnsville Burnsville resident named to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use and Addiction New development director familiar with Burnsville’s challenges E-editions Dakota County Tribune Dec 9, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Dec 9, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Dec 9, 2022 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.