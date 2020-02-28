Rosemount Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9433 presented Sarah Williams of Rosemount High School with the 2019-20 Voice of Democracy winner plaque along with a $250 check Feb. 24.
Williams is a senior and plans to study pre-medicine in college and then attend medical school. She is an honor student taking College in Schools composition, Advance Placement calculus, Honors physics, AP psychology and other advanced classes.
Voice of Democracy is an annual VFW youth scholarship program with more $1.9 million in scholarships. The national winner receives a $30,000 scholarship. The 2019-20 theme was “What Makes America Great.” To learn more about VOD, go to www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youthscholarships. For more information about Rosemount VFW Post 9433, go to www.rosemountvfw.org.
